Swarm Report: Sac State women’s soccer become Big Sky Champions, Hornet football’s regression in latter half of season, men’s and women’s basketball’s exciting start

Listen to the new Swarm Report with the return of Mateo Davis, Aaron Lofton and Kai Arellano discussing Sac State women’s soccer being the new Big Sky Champions and the explosive season starts for Sac State men’s and women’s basketball.



Davis, Lofton and Arellano give a recap on the Big Sky Women’s Soccer Tournament, football and volleyball at the end of their seasons. They also give their opinions on the fantastic start of the Sac State men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Show Notes:

