Stacking Days: Sac State’s new-look offense paves the way to unbeaten start

This is “Stacking Days,” a weekly column going in-depth on Sacramento State women’s basketball. Every Tuesday we’ll go over the team’s strengths, struggles, player of the week and a look ahead.

Sac State had its eyes set on a bounce back year after posting a 6-25 record in the 2023-24 season. This season’s campaign has gotten off to a quick start, as they sit at 3-0 after a week of play.

Double-digit wins across the board against Jessup, University of California, San Diego and Lincoln have the Hornets riding high going into a week where they face tougher opponents.

A valley of bucket-getters

There was optimism from Sac State’s head coach Aaron Kallhoff that the bench production this season would be much improved from last year. So far, it’s been the highlight of the team.

Gems can be found up and down the roster. Almost any role can be filled by the squad coming off the bench and over the first three games, it’s been on full display.

The Hornets are outscoring opposing second units 110-48, taking the pressure off of the starting five.

The team’s hot start can be attributed to all the reserves, but redshirt sophomore guard Madison Butcher and redshirt freshman guard Sofia Alonso lead the way as standouts.

Butcher has been the team’s sharpshooter off the bench, knocking down 50% of her 3-point attempts and ranking second on the team in scoring, with 11.3 points per game. She was the catalyst in their win over UCSD, scoring a career-high 16 points when a consistent scorer was needed.

Sac State struggled last year with a lack of players to bring the ball up the court, but they don’t have to worry now that Alonso is back. Returning from an injury that saw her miss the entire 2023-24 season, Alonso has made the most of her opportunity this year, averaging 9.3 points and almost five assists per game.

When starting redshirt junior guard Benthe Versteeg comes out of the game, the Hornets can still play with a fast pace, thanks to Alonso. Her ability to run offense and swing the rock has been a catalyst for the revamped Hornet offense.

As the season continues, the experience this group gets under their belts will only make them better.

Shrinking the floor

During the preseason, it was expected that this year’s team would be able to spread the floor with a presence from three. That has not been the case.

Besides Butcher and senior forward Jaydia Martin, no other player has averaged more than 25% from deep with at least four attempts this season.

The Hornets’ offense doesn’t seem too bothered by this, as they continue to torch opposing defenses and average 79 points per game. Even though the offense is humming, the underwhelming 3-point shooting may be an issue going forward.

In Sac State’s defense, they’re still missing senior forward Katie Peneueta, a career 45.5% 3-point shooter, while she continues to nurse an injury. During Peneueta’s absence, the Hornets have not shot the ball well from downtown sitting at 28% as a team.

Starting sophomore guard Lina Falk was expected to make a leap offensively this season after the departure of three of the team’s top four scorers, but has struggled from deep, shooting only 3-of-12. Even with the lack of three balls falling, Falk is still impressing with 18 and 17-point outings.

Fortunately for the Hornets, they haven’t faced much competition in the first week and weren’t punished for their 3-point struggles, but it’s something they’ll have to shore up before matchups with teams from the Big West Conference.

This week’s hot hand

Stars shined during the opening week, but Falk is this week’s hot hand. Although the 3-point shot hasn’t fallen for her, she’s been an offensive powerhouse for the Hornets.

Falk leads the squad in scoring with 14.7 points per game and always seems to be the anchor on that end. Over the first three games, she’s had a knack for getting to the rim and creating easy chances for herself.

Excluding the 3-point attempts, Falk is shooting a resounding 75% from the field. Knocking down shots at a clip that high while being the team’s focal point on offense is no easy task, yet she’s answered the call and taken on the role of the number one option.

Falk’s bound to find the bottom of the net from deep sooner rather than later and that will make her even more dangerous of a scorer for this deep roster.

A look ahead

Sac State is looking to extend its undefeated streak, starting with a road match at Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Fullerton has not kicked off their season well, still searching for a win after three games. Their offense only averages 53 points per game and only has one player averaging double-figure scoring in sophomore guard Aaliyah Stanton.

The Hornets should see continued success against a side that struggles to score the ball.

After a quick road trip, the Hornet will return home for a Sunday matinee on Nov. 17 against another Big West opponent in Long Beach State.

This matchup should be the first true test for Sac State, as Long Beach finished with a 15-18 record last year and is 1-0 this season. In their single outing this year, Long Beach had three players score 10 or more points while shooting over 40% from the field as a team.

As a conference similar to the Big Sky Conference, matchups from the Big West will give a glimpse into whether the current trends are here to stay for the Hornets and if they’re the real deal.