Swarm Report: Sac State women’s soccer’s prospect in Big Sky Tournament, Hornet football needs rebound in conference, preview of men’s and women’s basketball

Tune in, as Sports Editor Adam Camarena joins Mateo Davis and Kai Arellano to discuss the latest performances from Sac State’s fall sports, along with their hopes for the postseason.

Davis and Arellano give a recap of how volleyball, football and men’s and women’s soccer have been closing out their seasons. Camarena gives an idea of what to expect from men’s and women’s basketball this season.

Show notes:

Hornets unable to exorcise their second-half woes against Bengals

Hornets earn first road win in final game of the season entering Big Sky Tournament

Sac State basketball coach turned his love for basketball into a rare opportunity

Hornets come short of swarming Grizzlies and Lumberjacks