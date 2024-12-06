Swarm Report: Sac State football falls short against UC Davis, volleyball brings home Big Sky Championship

Join Mateo Davis, Kai Arellano and Aaron Lofton as they talk about the latest in Sac State sports.

The three come together to congratulate Sac State volleyball on their championship season. Lofton dives into football’s loss and how they should navigate the offseason. Davis provides some insight into what’s going wrong with men’s and women’s basketball.

Show notes:

