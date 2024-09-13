Swarm Report: Sac State football preview vs Nicholls, review of 49ers’ and Kings’ offseasons

Listen as Mateo Davis and Ryan Lorenz dive into the early season performances of multiple Sac State sports, as well as a recap of the offseasons of both the 49ers and the Kings.

Davis provides a recap of how Sac State volleyball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer have performed to start the season.

Lorenz discusses the start of the Sac State football season. He gives a review of their first two games along with a preview of their upcoming game against Nicholls.

