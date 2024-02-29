The True Black History Museum brings over 1,000 ancient artifacts for students to view

In honor of Black History Month, the University Union hosted “The True Black History Museum” event on Feb. 15. This traveling museum included authentic artifacts that dated back to the early 1700’s.

The museum allowed its viewers to embrace Black culture while amplifying Black voices. There were an array of categories highlighting different parts of Black history. Everything from Muhammad Ali artifacts, to signed records by Public Enemy and Aretha Franklin. Students were able to immerse themselves into Black culture with over 1,000 artifacts available for viewing.