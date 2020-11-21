2 campus dining food service employees test positive for COVID-19

“Dining_Commons_Servery_Open_20161010_0129” by Sacramento State is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. Two campus dining food service employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an email sent by interim executive director for university housing services Samuel N. Jones Saturday.

Both employees work for an establishment that provides meals to residents on campus and neither are students at Sac State, said Brian Blomster, director of news and communications at Sac State. Both are in isolation at this time, Blomster said.

Jones said in the email University Housing Services was notified by Student Health and Counseling Services about the positive COVID-19 cases. While Jones said the situation has been deemed low risk due to the safety protocols in place, dining for dorm residents will now be moved from the Servery at the Dining Commons to the Courtyard Market on campus starting on Monday, Nov. 23. Blomster said the dining commons will be closed through at least Nov. 29.

Student Health and Counseling Services will be in contact with any student who may have been at risk for COVID-19 exposure, according to Jones’ email.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.