PODCAST: Protestors clash at Capitol, Sac State football player tests positive for COVID-19

This week on The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Robbie Pierce, editor-in-chief Max Connor and managing editor Maddie Beck discuss a pro-Trump, pro-recount, anti-Newsom, anti-lockdown protest held at the Capitol on Saturday that led to counterprotestors being sprayed with mace, Sacramento State president Robert Nelsen testifying before the State Assembly about the impact of COVID-19 on campus and the long-running Festival of New American Music being held virtually this year.

After, web editor Chris Wong talks about The State Hornet’s new election map which shows how each Sacramento neighborhood voted on the measures and how it came to be, and co-deputy news editor Camryn Dadey tells us what she and other reporters know about a Sac State football player testing positive for COVID-19.

Music: Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

