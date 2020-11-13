The student news site of Sacramento State University
RESULTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD: Election 2020

See how your neighbors voted on Sacramento city ballot measures

Chris Wong, web editor

November 13, 2020

Sacramento County released its latest election results Friday, bringing the region's local ballot initiatives and races closer to closure.
The county is scheduled to release its next batch of results at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Check back to this page for more race results and vote tallies as they come in.

City of Sacramento Measures -
✓ Pass or ✗ Fail

Measure A

Hover over or tap the areas on the map to see neighborhood statistics.

Need a refresher on Measure A? Check out our FAQ.

Oct. 22, 2020

Measure B

Hover over or tap the areas on the map to see neighborhood statistics.

Need a refresher on Measure B? Check out our FAQ.

Oct. 22, 2020

Measure C

Hover over or tap the areas on the map to see neighborhood statistics.

Need a refresher on Measure C? Check out our FAQ.

Oct. 22, 2020

Madeleine Beck, Mercy Sosa, Milan Cabebe, Camryn Dadey, Isabelle Juarez and Robbie Pierce contributed to this article.

