VIDEO: The WELL opens with outdoor fitness options by reservation

Sara Nevis

The WELL opened operations for “DIY outdoor fitness” Thursday on the south green in front of the building. Students are able to reserve workout times on The WELL’s website. Workout slots are 50 minutes and limited to one reservation per person, per day. Reservations can be made 48 hours in advance and equipment such as spin bikes, rowers, dumbbells (up to 15 pounds), kettlebells, les mills bars, jump ropes, resistance bands, bosu balls, stability balls and medicine balls are available.