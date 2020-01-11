Losing streak for Sac State women’s basketball team ends at Weber State

Weber State freshman guard Ula Chamberlain shoots over Sac State sophomore point guard Milee Enger (left) and freshman guard Jordan Olivares on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Dee Events Center. The Hornets defeated the Wildcats 91-67 on the road.

Weber State freshman guard Ula Chamberlain shoots over Sac State sophomore point guard Milee Enger (left) and freshman guard Jordan Olivares on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Dee Events Center. The Hornets defeated the Wildcats 91-67 on the road.

Weber State freshman guard Ula Chamberlain shoots over Sac State sophomore point guard Milee Enger (left) and freshman guard Jordan Olivares on Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Dee Events Center. The Hornets defeated the Wildcats 91-67 on the road.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

In a battle at the bottom of Big Sky Conference standings, the Sacramento State women’s basketball team decimated Weber State 91-67 on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets (3-11, 1-4 Big Sky) accomplished many feats with their win over the Wildcats (3-11, 1-4). Sac State defeated a Division I opponent for the first time this season, snapped a four-game losing streak and earned its first conference win.

After trailing 16-12 halfway through the first, the Hornets went on a 14-4 run to close the quarter with a six-point lead 26-20.

The Hornets continued their lead in the second quarter. Both teams lit up the scoreboard but Sac State had the advantage at 31-28 to take a 57-48 lead into halftime.

RELATED: Sac State women’s basketball team lose double-overtime heartbreaker at Northern Arizona

Sac State seized control of the game in the third quarter. The Hornets led the Wildcats 66-58 with 4:24 left in the quarter before Sac State took over with a 14-2 run to close out the quarter. Sac State carried an 80-60 lead into the final quarter.

The Hornets cruised to their third victory of the season in the fourth quarter. Both teams slowed the pace as Sac State outscored Weber State 11-7 and would go on to win emphatically 91-67.

With the win over the Wildcats, the Hornets won their first game away from the Nest. All five of the Hornets’ starters scored in double-digits.

A key to victory for Sac State was the turnover battle. The Hornets only had nine turnovers to the Wildcats’ 26 as Sac State had 17 steals.

RELATED: Sac State women’s basketball team falls behind early, lose at Idaho State

The Hornets shot well Saturday afternoon as Sac State converted 49% from the field, 38% from three and 80% from the free-throw line.

Senior guard Camariah King led the charge once again for Sac State as she scored a game-high 23 points on 8-of-15 from the field with four assists. Senior forward Kennedy Nicholas followed King with 17 points on 8-of-15 from the field and a game-high eight assists.

Weber State got a strong performance from junior forward Kayla Watkins who scored a team-high 17 points on 6-of-12 from the field with six rebounds and four assists.

The Hornets will return home to the Nest on Thursday afternoon when they take on the University of Northern Colorado in a matinee game at 12:05 p.m.