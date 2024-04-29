Inside the Ring #2: Supreme Pro Wrestler shares how he broke into the business

In the second episode of Inside The Ring, staffers Zacariah Aguila and Michael Pepper had the privilege of interviewing Supreme Pro Wrestler Drake Smith, though he performs using the name Drake Frost.

Frost mentioned a few WWE superstars who were his inspiration to get into wrestling, he also spoke about his own wrestling journey and his extended tenure with SPW with 19 years of experience.

He speaks about how being in the wrestling business for so long has led to many great accomplishments that he is proud of. Frost even says who he would like his final opponent to be when his career comes to an end and offers advice for anybody who is interested in the professional wrestling business.