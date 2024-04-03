Inside The Ring Ep. #1: Sacramento Pro Wrestler discusses wrestling journey

In the first episode of the Inside The Ring podcast, staffers Zacariah Aguila and Asyah Zamani interview Eliza Hammer, a professional wrestler who has been with Supreme Pro Wrestling since 2017.
Hammer starts out this podcast by sharing her own personal recollection of her introduction into wrestling, as well as the injuries she faced as a Sacramento based wrestler. She also reminisces on memories with World Wrestling Entertainment hall of famer Mick Foley and her dream matches against WWE superstar Bianca Belair and All Elite Wrestling star Willow Nightingale.