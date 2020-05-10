MAX’S TABLE S1E1: Cooking from home with Chef Patrick Prager

In the first episode of the new State Hornet food podcast “Max’s Table,” Max talks to Chef Patrick Prager, the executive chef of the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel in downtown Sacramento.

Prager talks about his unusual career path including how he learned about important flavor combinations from working at California Pizza Kitchen and why he’s afraid to attempt to make his mom’s homemade mac and cheese, and then gives tips on how to become a better home cook while stuck inside during the shelter-at-home order.

Music: Cold Funk by Kevin MacLeod