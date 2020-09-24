PODCAST: MAX’S TABLE #4: Starting a home vegetable garden
September 24, 2020
This week editor-in-chief Max Connor talks to Nicole McDavid, the garden coordinator at the Capital Public Radio garden. McDavid tends to the large garden which produces roughly 2,000 pounds of produce per year to the Associated Students, Inc. food pantry and other food banks. McDavid does it all using organic gardening techniques and passes on her 10 years of experience with urban farming to listeners.
View our comment policy here