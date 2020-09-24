PODCAST: MAX’S TABLE #4: Starting a home vegetable garden

This week editor-in-chief Max Connor talks to Nicole McDavid, the garden coordinator at the Capital Public Radio garden. McDavid tends to the large garden which produces roughly 2,000 pounds of produce per year to the Associated Students, Inc. food pantry and other food banks. McDavid does it all using organic gardening techniques and passes on her 10 years of experience with urban farming to listeners.

Gallery | 6 Photos Sara Nevis Nicole McDavid, CapRadio garden coordinator, talks about the kiwi vine archway at the CapRadio garden in Sacramento, California, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Before the COVID pandemic, McDavid would have multiple volunteers to help with harvesting now must harvest vegetables by herself to be donated to Community Connections.