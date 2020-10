This week on Max’s Table, Max talks to his sister and fellow sandwich connoisseur Dina Owens, all about sandwiches. Where did they come from, Why are they so delicious, is a hotdog a sandwich and how is it possible that Jimmy Johns is worse than Subway? They tackle the answers to all these questions and more.

Gallery | 4 Photos Honey fried corn beef, kimchi, fresh pluot, jalapeno on a toasted roll.