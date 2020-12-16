MAX’S TABLE: Sac State football player goes from concussion to the kitchen

Max Connor joined The State Hornet as a transfer student in fall 2019, became the managing editor in spring 2020, and is the editor in chief for the 2020-21 school year. Before joining The State Hornet, he was an editor and reporter for The Connection at Cosumnes River College. In addition to being the editor in chief, he created the award-winning podcast "Max's Table" for The State Hornet all about his love of food, restaurants, cooking and people. More than anything he is a devoted husband and father to three young children.