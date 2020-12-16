MAX’S TABLE: Sac State football player goes from concussion to the kitchen
December 16, 2020
On this episode of Max’s Table, Max talks to Jordan Thomas: a Sac State alumnus, former Hornet football player and current private chef. Chef JT, as he is now known, talks about how a concussion ended his football career and how the pandemic forced him to evaluate his career and pushed him back to his passion for cooking. Chef JT previews his recipe for jerk seasoning, talks about his dream of owning a high end sports bar and gives some surprising answers to Max’s question about what food he misses eating from his childhood.
Music by Mark Owens
