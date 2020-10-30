MAX’S TABLE: Produce production during a pandemic

Organic local produce in a local Sacramento Bel Air store. This week on Max’s Table, long time produce buyer Gina Backovich gives in inside look into the complex world of fruit and vegetable production.

What did farmers do when the pandemic hit? How was the produce supply chain thrown into disarray? What exactly is a baby carrot? All these questions and more are answered in this episode of Max’s Table when Max talks to Gina Backovich, who has worked for General Produce in Sacramento for almost 20 years. Backovich takes us inside all the science and data that it takes to fill our grocery stores with fresh fruits and vegetables.

Theme music by Mark Owens

Other music: Heart Goes Boom Boom by Cambo, Life by Cambo