MAX’S TABLE: All about In-N-Out Burger

On the first episode of Max’s Table this semester, editor-in-chief Max Connor talks to Sac State alumnus and former State Hornet sports editor Shaun Holkko about In-N-Out Burger. Holkko worked at an In-N-Out Burger for nearly three years, working his way up to the incredibly hectic fry station. Connor and Holkko talk about all the secret menu items, whether you have to be a Christian to work there and what their thoughts are on the controversial fries.