PODCAST: Max’s Table #8: A conversation with Sac Bee food writer Benjy Egel
April 16, 2021
On this episode of Max’s Table, Benjy Egel, food and drink writer for the Sacramento Bee, sits down with Max to talk about the Sacramento food scene, how it’s been affected by COVID and some of Egel’s favorite unknown spots. Egel also reveals the now released project at the Bee covering the 50 best restaurants in Sacramento and what the future of the restaurant industry might look like as minimum wage continues to rise in California.
Music by Mark Owens
Show Notes: 50 best restaurants in Sacramento
