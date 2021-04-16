PODCAST: Max’s Table #8: A conversation with Sac Bee food writer Benjy Egel

Max Connor joined The State Hornet as a transfer student in fall 2019, became the managing editor in spring 2020, and is the editor-in-chief for the 2020-21 school year. Before joining The State Hornet, he was an editor and reporter for The Connection at Cosumnes River College. In addition to being the editor-in-chief, he created the award-winning podcast "Max's Table" for The State Hornet all about his love of food, restaurants, cooking and people. More than anything, he is a devoted husband and father to three young children.