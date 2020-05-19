MAX’S TABLE S1E2: Home baking with self-taught professional vegan cake baker Ashley Shotwell

This week Max delves into the world of home baking with artist and cake decorator Ashley Shotwell. Shotwell specializes in vegan cakes and baked goods, and she reveals the best substitutes for dairy products in baking and gives advice for those who are interested in exploring baking during the pandemic. Shotwell taught herself how to bake through trial and error and now makes a living baking and decorating spectacular cakes.

Shotwell recently began making her own sourdough bread, and decided to stay true to her signature style by adding bright colors.

A “sandwich cake” made for a friend with diabetes. The cake was made with bread, layered with vegetables and frosted with hummus.

Music by Mark Owens