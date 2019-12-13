Driver arrested after getting van stuck in Sac State parking structure

The Sacramento State Police Department arrested an individual that was “under the influence” Thursday morning after he tried to abandon a “large transport van” he drove into Parking Structure 1, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The driver reportedly drove the van into the parking structure, striking the ceiling until the vehicle got stuck on account of its height.

Witnesses reported the scene to police shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday. Officers arrived and were able to detain the driver, identified as Joey Mance Norris, after he fought with them as he tried to flee the scene, according to the Sac State Police Department. Norris was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Norris is currently being held without bail at the Sacramento Main Jail for violation of parole, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.