CRIME MAP: Three sexual assaults, one hit-and-run with injury reported on campus
Sac State crime map for the week of Nov. 4
November 12, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.
During the week of Nov. 4, 11 crimes were logged in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log, including a report of three instances of sexual assault and one arrest for felony vandalism of a police car.
The three assaults included two at the residence halls and one in parking lot eight.
The assaults occurred between Sept. 19 and Oct. 20 and were reported by a Campus Safety Authority, according to the police log.
Additionally, Augustine Diaz was arrested after police officers observed him crawling on the hood of a police vehicle. He was charged with vandalism and is currently being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail with a $2 million dollar bail.
Diaz is due in court on Nov. 25, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Story continues below map
Hit-and-Run with Injury or Death
Time: Nov. 4, 2019, 09:01
Description: Male subject riding recklessly on a bicycle collided with another bicyclist. Male subject left the scene without exchanging information. Bicyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Status: Report Taken – Open Case
Burglary
Time: Nov. 4, 2019, 09:46
Description: Burglary report. Occurred between 11/1/19 at 1500 hours and 11/4/19 at 0900 hours.
Status: Report Taken – Open Case
Report of Theft
Time: Nov. 4, 2019, 10:58
Description: Victim reported her cellphone was stolen. Occurred on 10/30/19 between 1900- 1915 hours. Case closed 11/4/19.
Status: Report Taken – Open Case [sic]
Vandalism
Time: Nov. 4, 2019, 16:25
Description: A loud banging noise was heard outside the front of the police department, officers responded and observed a male subject crawl onto the hood of a police vehicle. The subject admitted to hitting the police vehicle. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
Arresting officer: Corporal Smith
Arrested: Diaz, Augustine
8/30/1971
Male, Hispanic, 5FT6, 130LBS
594 PC
Status: Arrest
Sexual Assault
Time: Nov. 5, 2019, 12:38
Description: Victim provided information to Campus Security Authority (CSA) of three incidents of possible sexual assault occurring between 9/19/19 and 10/20/19. Two incidents occurred in the residential halls. One incident occurred in parking lot 8.
Status: Report Taken, Open Case
Report of Theft
Time: Nov. 5, 2019, 13:56
Description: Theft of Apple AirPods. Occurred on 11/4/19 between 1300-1400 hours.
Status: Report Taken – Open Case
Annoying/Obscene/Threatening Phone Calls
Time: Nov. 5, 2019, 15:23
Description: Annoying text message report. Occurred between 11/3/19 and 11/4/19.
Status: Report Taken – Open Case
Report of Theft
Time: Nov. 6, 2019, 14:51
Description: Catalytic Converter theft. Occurred between 1115 – 1430 hours. Case closed 11/7/19.
Status: Report Taken – Open Case [sic]
Burglary to Auto
Time: Nov. 6, 2019, 15:50
Description: Occurred between 1300-1545 hours. Damaged vehicle window and items stolen. Case closed 11/7/19.
Status: Report Taken – Open Case [sic]
Hit-and-Run, Property damage only
Time: Nov. 6, 2019, 17:47
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 11/6/19 around 1700 hours. Case closed 11/7/19.
Status: Assisted
Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only
Time: Nov. 8, 2019, 12:56
Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 11/8/19 around 1230 hours. Case closed 11/9/19.
Status: Report Taken – Open Case [sic]
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.