CRIME MAP: Three sexual assaults, one hit-and-run with injury reported on campus

Every week, The State Hornet will compile crimes recorded in the campus crime log into a map detailing their location and current status.

During the week of Nov. 4, 11 crimes were logged in the Sacramento State Police Department’s crime log, including a report of three instances of sexual assault and one arrest for felony vandalism of a police car.

The three assaults included two at the residence halls and one in parking lot eight.

The assaults occurred between Sept. 19 and Oct. 20 and were reported by a Campus Safety Authority, according to the police log.

Additionally, Augustine Diaz was arrested after police officers observed him crawling on the hood of a police vehicle. He was charged with vandalism and is currently being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail with a $2 million dollar bail.

Diaz is due in court on Nov. 25, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Hit-and-Run with Injury or Death

Time: Nov. 4, 2019, 09:01

Description: Male subject riding recklessly on a bicycle collided with another bicyclist. Male subject left the scene without exchanging information. Bicyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Burglary

Time: Nov. 4, 2019, 09:46

Description: Burglary report. Occurred between 11/1/19 at 1500 hours and 11/4/19 at 0900 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Report of Theft

Time: Nov. 4, 2019, 10:58

Description: Victim reported her cellphone was stolen. Occurred on 10/30/19 between 1900- 1915 hours. Case closed 11/4/19.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case [sic]

Vandalism

Time: Nov. 4, 2019, 16:25

Description: A loud banging noise was heard outside the front of the police department, officers responded and observed a male subject crawl onto the hood of a police vehicle. The subject admitted to hitting the police vehicle. He was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Arresting officer: Corporal Smith

Arrested: Diaz, Augustine

8/30/1971

Male, Hispanic, 5FT6, 130LBS

594 PC

Status: Arrest

Sexual Assault

Time: Nov. 5, 2019, 12:38

Description: Victim provided information to Campus Security Authority (CSA) of three incidents of possible sexual assault occurring between 9/19/19 and 10/20/19. Two incidents occurred in the residential halls. One incident occurred in parking lot 8.

Status: Report Taken, Open Case

Report of Theft

Time: Nov. 5, 2019, 13:56

Description: Theft of Apple AirPods. Occurred on 11/4/19 between 1300-1400 hours.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Annoying/Obscene/Threatening Phone Calls

Time: Nov. 5, 2019, 15:23

Description: Annoying text message report. Occurred between 11/3/19 and 11/4/19.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case

Report of Theft

Time: Nov. 6, 2019, 14:51

Description: Catalytic Converter theft. Occurred between 1115 – 1430 hours. Case closed 11/7/19.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case [sic]

Burglary to Auto

Time: Nov. 6, 2019, 15:50

Description: Occurred between 1300-1545 hours. Damaged vehicle window and items stolen. Case closed 11/7/19.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case [sic]

Hit-and-Run, Property damage only

Time: Nov. 6, 2019, 17:47

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 11/6/19 around 1700 hours. Case closed 11/7/19.

Status: Assisted

Hit-and-Run, Property Damage Only

Time: Nov. 8, 2019, 12:56

Description: Victim reported her vehicle was damaged. Occurred on 11/8/19 around 1230 hours. Case closed 11/9/19.

Status: Report Taken – Open Case [sic]