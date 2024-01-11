BREAKING: Two suspects apprehended in recent transportation thefts

Two suspects have been taken into custody Tuesday night, for scooter and bike thefts, according to a timely warning notice sent out by the Sacramento State Police Department.

According to the Sac State PD crime statistics, the arrested suspects were identified as 49-year-old James Brown and 38-year-old Ciara O’Neill. Sac State PD said they received several reports of electric scooters, electric bikes and standard bikes being stolen near Jenkins Hall, Klamath Hall and the Hornet Commons bike compounds.

According to the timely warning notice, there were other suspects alongside the two arrested. Sac State PD said that students should be on the lookout for the other suspects.

They recommend students use high-quality locks for their bikes and scooters, and to store them at a safe staffed compound whenever they’re away. The department also advises students not to leave their belongings outside at night.

“We encourage our campus community to contact the Sacramento State Police Department if you have information that could help in these investigations,” Sac State PD Chief Chet Madison said in a statement.