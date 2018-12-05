Furry fandom, subculture alive in Sacramento area

The furry fandom, a subculture where people dress and adapt anthropomorphic animal characters but maintain their human personality, is one fraction of a whole set of subcultures students belong to at Sacramento State.

Nami Hunter, an art studio major at Sac State, partakes in the furry subculture by heading a teamspeak-type channel called a Discord which she created for other members of the community.

“A lot of my plans for getting involved will take place after college is done,” Hunter said. “As of now, I host a Discord channel for furries in the Sacramento area.”

Hunter says she has been a part of the furry culture in Sacramento for almost nearly a decade and plans to get more involved after she graduates from Sac State. However, she still enjoys spending time with her fellow “furs.”

“I’ve been a part of the community for seven, almost eight years, and that has mostly just been socializing and doing art and whatnot with other furs,” Hunter said. “Furs, meaning other members of the furry community.”

She says most furs use dressing in suits designed to look like either realistic or more cartoon-like animal characters as a way of expressing themselves or, “breaking out of their everyday lives.”

Hunter is part of a furry group called the “Central Valley Furries,” which host and create several charity events, walks and social gatherings.

“Sometimes it’s a meetup to go bowling, sometimes it’s a charity and sometimes it’s just hanging out at the park with friends,” Hunter said.

The biggest event that furs attend is Anthrocon, Pittsburgh’s self-proclaimed premier furry convention, held in July.

“It’s a huge convention that thousands of furs come to, sometimes from out of the country,” Hunter said. “It is basically a giant social event — some people sell art, fursuits, host panels about other furs’ experiences in the community, craft ideas, you name it really.”

Hunter said that there isn’t much of the furry subculture at Sac State.

“I honestly haven’t found that many, or at least that many that are open about it,” Hunter said. “There are a lot of stigmas that go into the community and make it rather hard to find and approach other furs.”

Hunter said she knows of other furs at Sac State but has never met them.

“I’ve thought of starting a club perhaps for the furs who would enjoy it, but I wasn’t even sure where to start,” Hunter said.

Marisol Duran, a criminal justice major, said she has never heard of the furry fandom, but that it sounds like a great way for people who are into it to express themselves.

“People should be able to express themselves, and if they can’t do it in their own skin, I don’t see why they shouldn’t be able to do it in another way,” Duran said.

Duran said she initially thought furries were a stuffed toy.

Alondra Diaz, another a criminal justice major, had not heard of the furry fandom, but said that the way that they express themselves is great.

“I like that when they put on these costumes, they feel free to be able to express themselves,” Diaz said.

Hunter, one of many in the furry subculture, said she loves the community and that those who call themselves “furs” are just regular people looking for a place to be accepted in the community.

“They’re just another person, trying to have some fun in a most accepting and understanding community,” Hunter said.

Additional reporting by Julia McPherson