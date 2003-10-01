Competition brings future comedy stars

Each year hundreds of comedians audition for the San FranciscoInternational Stand Up Comedy Competition &- and only ten getto compete.

Besides a nice purse of $5,000, comedians are competing for morethan just money, they’re competing for a career in comedy.Sacramento State will host an evening of laughs with the annualcomedy competition inside the University Union Ballroom at 7:30p.m., Thursday.

For almost three decades, the competition has served as ashoe-in for many talented young acts across the country. Manycomedians have competed and have since become stars. In 1976, thefirst year of the competition, Robin Williams finished in secondplace. In 1977, Dana Carvey, who went on the join the ranks ofSaturday Night Live, took first place.

Other finalists include Ellen DeGeneres, Sinbad, Kevin Pollack,Rob Schneider, Janeane Garofalo, Steven Wright and D.L.Hughley.

The evening will showcase some of the best up-and-coming comedictalent in the country. Ten aspiring comedians will offer their best10-12 minutes of material in these semi-final rounds.Nationally-known comedian Mickey Joseph will host thecompetition.

Joseph was raised in the Bay Area by his father, an Italianimmigrant jazz musician, and his mother, a Croatian seamstress.Joseph was clued in to comedy while waiting tables in an Italianrestaurant. His boss noticed his celebrity impressions and dinnerroll juggling and suggested he parlay his talents into a career inshow business.

Joseph is known mainly for his physical style and has appearedat Sacramento and San Francisco’s Punchline comedy club, andother clubs across the country.

The event is sponsored by University Union UNIQUE programs atCSUS. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $7 for students.They are available at the CSUS Central Ticket Office at (916)278-4323, and online at Tickets.com.