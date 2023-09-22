Beyond the Hive Ep. 1: Denmark

Every international student has a different story to tell. Beyond the Hive aims to shine a light on students at Sacramento State who come from different countries around the world. The State Hornet will sit down with students to give them the opportunity to share their experiences of living in another country and compare cultural differences.

In this inaugural episode, we head to Denmark. Danish international students Hannah Pihl and Cynthia Larsen chat with podcast staffers Aliza Imran and Evan Patocka about life and culture in America compared to Denmark. They talk about American food, the changing weather, money and the switch to living in Sacramento.