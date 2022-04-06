School dress codes, Fashion Week, sustainable fashion and more (ft. Jaleh Naasz): NOT JUST A FAD PODCAST

Not Just A Fad is a new fashion oriented podcast on The State Hornet podcast network, where diversity, equity and inclusion reporter Hannah Asuncion sits down every other week to discuss the latest fashion trends, fits of the week and what’s hot or not in the fashion world.

On the second episode, Hannah talks with Sacramento State fashion professor Jaleh Naasz about topics like the “no bra” movement, the difference between high end fashion and everyday fashion and the idea behind sustainable fashion and thrifting.





Music: Lofi HipHop Intro 18 by TaigaSoundProd

https://filmmusic.io/song/8361-lofi-hiphop-intro-18