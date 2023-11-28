Stinger Style: Fall essentials for your closet

Fall is in full effect. The switch from summer to fall and winter is a smooth transition in Sacramento. But you can definitely feel it with more chilly mornings and a need for cozier vibes.

I may be biased when I say that fall is the best season for fashion. I decided to share my love for both the season and the trend and provide some items you might consider for your capsule wardrobe.

A capsule wardrobe is a concise collection of clothing that can be worn in different ways or for varying occasions, aiming to narrow the number of items in your closet. Capsule wardrobes are great to adopt as a college student because of the ease they serve to create an outfit, be comfortable and conserve space.

It is important to note that you should build a wardrobe based on your personal needs. If you have a more professional job, invest in trousers or a blazer. If you have a more laid-back lifestyle and no job restraints, focus on the basics and comfortability.

I compiled a list of items based on trend reports and personal opinions. Also, provided in this article are links to pieces that are solid investments to build your wardrobe.

Jeans

A good pair of jeans is the #1 staple you should have in your closet. For fall and winter, people gravitate more toward darker denim but a wide leg solid medium wash or washed gray denim is what I have been seeing trending. Skinny jeans are out of style and wide legs are just more comfortable. Washed color denim is also becoming more popular with the darker fall aesthetic.

I’ll always advocate for thrifting when it comes to jeans for affordability and sustainability. You can thrift a good pair of Levi’s that will last you literally years. But if you’re looking for something more trendy or don’t want to rake through the thrift racks, brands like Zara, Abercrombie and Fitch and Madewell have quality denim.

Some recommendations: ZARA low rise jeans, ZARA high rise straight leg, ZARA wide leg black jeans, Abercrombie Curve Love Jeans and Madewell Cargo Jeans

Layering basics





Simple, blank pieces, also known as “basics,” are a necessity in every season but even more are needed in the colder months. It’s good to have pieces that you can add if you are cold or subtract if you get a little toasty. Pieces like a simple long sleeve or a leggings set can be dressed up or down. Basics can also be found in a range of textures. This season, waffle knit is extra popular.

Amazon has amazing basic bodysuits, short sleeves, long sleeves, boxers, leggings, etc.

Buying basics in neutral colors can provide the perfect base for any outfit.

I’ve linked a ton of options below. Amazon has square neckline options, which I personally love because they can be dressed up or down. Dressing the items to your desired liking puts them in the “elevated basics’” category. There are also a bunch of dupes and waffle knits of course to keep you ultra cozy.

Some recommendations: Square neck long sleeve, 2 pack long sleeved shirts, Womens waffle knit bottoms, Dickies Mens thermal set

Sweatsuits



Being cozy and comfortable is the most important thing to consider when buying clothes. A sweatsuit is a snug added layer and who wouldn’t want to bring the comfy aspect of home to school?

Adding high quality, neutral sweat sets to your collection is a wonderful idea. Investing in more expensive, better quality hoodies and sweats will ensure they last longer over time.

Brands like Nike, Fear of God and Zara have thick hoodies and sweats that are on trend and can be mixed and matched.

Some recommendations: Essentials FOG sweats, Essentials FOG crewneck, Nike hoodie, Nike sweats

Thick socks

This seems self explanatory but socks are essential for winter. I spent so many years when I was younger not investing in good, thick socks and I paid for them when they lasted a couple of weeks, got holes or just didn’t keep me warm.

Amazon has a bunch of neutral options that are easy to integrate into your wardrobe.

Some recommendations: Neutral Womens Socks, Neutral Mens Socks



It is always nice to update your wardrobe when a new season comes around. Capsule wardrobes are beneficial for us as students to ensure we are maximizing our budget, space and outfit options.