Stinger Style: Stay radiant all winter long with these five skincare products

Even though the sun is slowly going into hiding, that does not mean our skin needs to lose its glow and hydration.

With the colder months approaching, it’s time to switch our summer skincare routines to one that will protect our skin from the cold and provide much-needed moisture.

Our skin tends to get tight, dry and even cracked when combined with the heat indoors and wind or cold temperatures outdoors.

During the winter, our skin can’t receive the Vitamin C and D it was able to soak up during those sunny summer days.

This article is for people who want tips on starting a skincare routine or just want some recommendations for the colder months.

To ensure the validity of the recommendations I asked my friend and local esthetician what her recommendations were. Here is what we came up with:

A gentle cleanser

A cleanser is a must in every season, but when our skin is extra frail due to the cold it is important to use one that is going to be gentle, moisturizing and efficient.

La Roche Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

This product is highly rated and relatively inexpensive. It has all of the great benefits I listed above plus niacinamides, which make skin stronger and brighter. This cleanser is fragrance-free and has a gentle, creamy texture that helps repair the natural skin barrier.

The CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser is a slightly cheaper and an easier-to-find, alternative that I strongly recommend.

RELATED: Stinger Style: Turn your favorite Halloween movie into your costume

A good exfoliant

An exfoliant’s main purpose is to remove dead skin cells from your face. When our skin becomes dry and brittle in the winter, it is important we allow the process of new growth to take place. It is key to note that exfoliating should not be an everyday step. Use a good, gentle exfoliant or toner two or three times a week along with heavy moisturizers.

Ordinary Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Toner

Ordinary is an amazing, affordable skincare brand that uses clean ingredients. This is a great toner to add to your routine as it can be used for your face or body. It does wonders for uneven skin tone, dullness from the cold weather and general hyperpigmentation as well.

Paula’s Choice 2% BHA is another exfoliant that I’d suggest. Although it is slightly more expensive, I highly recommend it if you have the budget.

An SPF-packed moisturizer for daytime

Even when the sun isn’t showing, UV rays are still detrimental to our skin. Even the slightest amount of radiation can add up to damage over time.

“American Cancer Society and American Society for Dermatologists recommend that if you’re going to be outside at any time of the year, then you need to wear sunscreen,” Joshua Smith said to Missouri State News.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer SPF 30

If you couldn’t tell by my first recommendation, La Roche-Posay is highly rated among professionals and a good product to start with because it is in the mid-range price mark. This moisturizer has a good percentage of SPF and is double reparative with prebiotic benefits.

Paula’s Choice Skin Restoring Moisturizer SPF 50 is a notable option if you’re looking for an even higher SPF.

A rich moisturizer for nighttime

After you have washed your face, toned and are ready for bed, it is crucial to lock all of that product in.

Versed Sweet Relief Overnight Barrier Balm

The Versed Sweet Relief Barrier Balm is good if you’re suffering from dry, tight skin from the cold weather. It has tons of antioxidants, is nutrient-dense and works as a true deep healing balm. It will make you feel brand new in the morning and leave your skin feeling like butter.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is a product I would recommend if you aren’t in need of a super-dense emollient.

A thick body oil or lotion



Moisturizing your whole body after a shower and before bed is important to lock in much-needed moisture. If you have sensitive skin, skin care professionals recommend using fragrance-free products on your face and body.

Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion

This moisturizer has an exceptional formula and is from Naturium, an affordable brand with high-quality ingredients. It is made with fatty acids and shea butter, which makes it ultra-moisturizing. Sometimes thick moisturizers can be heavy and leave your skin greasy, but this one soaks into your skin reasonably fast.

Bio-Oil Lotion and Cetaphil Deep Hydration Healthy Glow Cream are alternative body lotions that are equally as great and effective.

It is the perfect time to reassess our routines for the cold and ensure hydrated, healthy and glowing skin year-round. I hope these products serve as a quality recommendation for anyone who is looking to feel their best this fall.