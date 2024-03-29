Stinger Style: Spring Trends students are loving

As the spring semester is now in full swing and the seasons are changing, new trends are beginning to emerge.

Many fashion trends follow an idea called the twenty-year rule. Trends appear in a life cycle that repeats because designers seek inspiration from past collections. They see what worked many years ago and are quickly catching up with the fast paced market of today.

Social media platforms like Pinterest and Instagram have changed the duration that we see trending items and follow trends as well.

If you have any clothes that are vintage or 90s silhouettes lingering in the back of your closet, now is the time for them to shine. I talked to students on campus about their opinions on trends reappearing and what they are excited to see in the spring months.

Brands like GAP, Juicy Couture, Ralph Lauren, Stussy and vintage Adidas are some names making a big impact.

Angie Dutra is a fourth-year student majoring in fashion merchandising and management. Dutra is the event planner for the Student Fashion Association on campus this semester.

“I think we are going to see more texture and prints this spring,” Dutra said.

Prints like cheetah, tiger, leopard and rose florals have fizzled out for a while but have been ultra-popular amongst our generation recently. If you are looking for more dimension in an outfit, textured items are a way to add character.

Trends are arising from designer brands to younger labels. This is an idea called the trickle-down theory, where fashion makes its way from fashion shows to more affordable brands like Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova and H&M. Trickle-down is the turnaround copy and production of pieces from high-fashion runway shows just weeks after they happen at fashion week.

It is important to note that although these are newer ideas, they can be accessible and affordable to consumers and students through second-hand shopping or thrifting.

Dutra said her favorite trend is long and baggy denim shorts. This is a unisex trend that has been seen more casually in carpenter styles or more structured and dressed up with loafers or heels. Carhartt and Dickies brands have set a precedent for brands like BDG Urban Outfitters and designer labels like Acne Studios.

Third-year communications major Christian Miller said he takes inspiration from all over the internet when it comes to fashion.

“I think that creative expression is what is going to keep fashion moving in the right direction,” Miller said.

For Miller and many other students, the internet is how we thrive; digesting trends from our favorite artists or influencers and keeping up with fashion from our peers.

“Something we are seeing a lot more of and I am guilty of it myself is a flood of baggy style clothing and wide-leg bottoms,” Miller said.

Fashion should be comfortable and versatile, so for me, baggy denim, whether it’s jeans, jorts or overalls is my most favored and worn trend this season.

Third-year business marketing major and student fashion association president Jacqueline Valdez-Medel shared what fashion trends she has been loving this spring season.

“Track pants are making a splash, popping up in spring necessities videos and Pinterest boards,” Valdez-Medel said.

Denim sets, florals, patterned tights and metallics are among the other things Valdez-Medel said she is loving this fashion season.

Track pants and athleisure add a great comfort aspect to an outfit and are being incorporated more by high-fashion labels like Balenciaga.

I hope this article encouraged you to shop second-hand or pushed you to look through your closet at what baggy jeans or fun prints you may have from past years.

I am excited to see these particular trends cycle through our campus as I know how creative and diverse we are. Fashion is subjective, meaning we have the ability to choose what we like, when we like it and choose if we want to wear it.