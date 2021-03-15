El Avispon Del Estado: Noticias de Sac State en Español

Gerardo Zavala

Kimberly Gomez Santos, Dominic Vitiello, Gerardo Zavala, and Sara Nevis
March 15, 2021

En esta edición de las noticias de El Avispón Del Estado, empleados de Sac State alegan explotación laboral, el presidente de Sac State anuncia planes para un “carmencement” para graduación y el departamento de optometría está cerrado.

