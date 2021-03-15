El Avispon Del Estado: Noticias de Sac State en Español

Kimberly Gomez Santos, staff writer
Kimberly Gomez Santos joined The State Hornet in spring 2021 as a staff writer focusing on Spanish-language coverage. Kimberly moved from Santa Maria on the Central Coast to Sacramento to study journalism. She was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and has been a Zumba instructor for three years. After graduation, she hopes to pursue a career in broadcasting and become a TV news anchor.
Dominic Vitiello, multimedia reporter
Dominic Vitiello is a multimedia reporter for The State Hornet. He spends his time away from broadcast shooting photos and gaming as a passion.
Gerardo Zavala, video editor
Gerardo Zavala is the video editor for The State Hornet. He moved to Sacramento from Santa Barbara, where he was the sports editor and photography editor for The Channels student newspaper at Santa Barbara City College. He is majoring in journalism and political science and is minoring in mathematics and is looking to cover science and politics for a publication after graduating.
Sara Nevis, multimedia editor
Sara Nevis joined The State Hornet in fall 2020 and is the multimedia editor. During her first semester, she won fifth and seventh place in the ACP/CMA Fall National College Journalism Convention for broadcast news. She works freelance as a photojournalist for The Stockton Record.
View our comment policy here.