Sac State esports member wins $1,250 in Teamfight Tactics tournament

Ranks

Ranks in Teamfight Tactics are divided into nine sections: Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Master, Grandmaster and Challenger being the topmost rank. Ranks Iron through Diamond are further divided into subsections of four, making ranks like Iron-III and Diamond-I possible.

Roll down

A process of rolling for new characters consecutively, usually spending most or all of a player’s currency. Usually used in an attempt to find specific characters to complete sets.

Stars

Characters start at one-star when chosen. By getting three of the same character, they become two-star, and by getting three two-stars, they become a three-star. Characters become increasingly stronger with more stars.