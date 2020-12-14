STATE HORNET NEWS: COVID-19 regional lockdown, CSU returns to campus in fall 2021 and more

Ian Ratliff, Dom Vitiello, and Vince Ybarra

December 14, 2020

On this edition of State Hornet News, COVID-19 regional lockdown begins, CSU vows to return to campus in fall 2021 and the Hornet Esports Valorant team discusses their season. Plus more from the State Hornet Newsroom.

