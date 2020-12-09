Stay-at-home order for Sacramento region to go into effect end of day Thursday

ICU capacity in the region falls below 15%

California State Capitol steps empty, except for a few graduates taking photos, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders Friday, May 15, 2020. A new regional stay-at-home order will go into effect in the Sacramento region by Friday.

A new regional stay-at-home order will be issued by Friday for the greater Sacramento area after the region fell below 15% ICU capacity.

The Greater Sacramento region is currently at 14.3% ICU capacity, down from 18.8% on Tuesday.

The order will impact 13 counties, including Sacramento County.

According to the stay-at-home order, when a region falls below 15% ICU capacity, the order will go into effect the following day at 11:59 p.m. and will last for at least the next three weeks. Sacramento County Director of Health Services Dr. Peter Beilenson said in a recent forum about COVID-19 that “county residents should prepare for a 6-week stay-at-home order.”

Businesses that must close during the shutdown include:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Indoor recreational facilities

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Museums, zoos and aquariums

Movie theaters

Wineries

Bars, breweries and distilleries

Family entertainment centers

Cardrooms and satellite wagering

Limited services

Live audience sports

Amusement parks

In addition, modifications will be applied to the following business sectors: