Stay-at-home order for Sacramento region to go into effect end of day Thursday

ICU capacity in the region falls below 15%

Sara Nevis

California State Capitol steps empty, except for a few graduates taking photos, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders Friday, May 15, 2020. A new regional stay-at-home order will go into effect in the Sacramento region by Friday.

Jordan Parker
December 9, 2020

A new regional stay-at-home order will be issued by Friday for the greater Sacramento area after the region fell below 15% ICU capacity. 

The Greater Sacramento region is currently at 14.3% ICU capacity, down from 18.8% on Tuesday

The order will impact 13 counties, including Sacramento County.

According to the stay-at-home order, when a region falls below 15% ICU capacity, the order will go into effect the following day at 11:59 p.m. and will last for at least the next three weeks. Sacramento County Director of Health Services Dr. Peter Beilenson said in a recent forum about COVID-19 that “county residents should prepare for a 6-week stay-at-home order.”

Businesses that must close during the shutdown include:

  • Indoor and outdoor playgrounds
  • Indoor recreational facilities
  • Hair salons and barbershops
  • Personal care services
  • Museums, zoos and aquariums
  • Movie theaters
  • Wineries
  • Bars, breweries and distilleries
  • Family entertainment centers
  • Cardrooms and satellite wagering
  • Limited services
  • Live audience sports
  • Amusement parks

In addition, modifications will be applied to the following business sectors:

  • Restaurants: Only open for take-out and delivery
  • Retail and shopping centers: Only 20% capacity indoor operation with special hours for seniors and those with chronic immune conditions
  • Offices: Telework only
  • Places of worship: Outdoor services only
  • Entertainment production and professional sports: Operation is allowed without live audiences but bubble environments and testing protocols are encouraged.
  • Hotels and lodging: Only open for critical infrastructure

