STATE HORNET NEWS: COVID-19 on Campus, ASI Resignations, Sac State basketball blows out Bethesda and more

Ian Ratliff, Sara Nevis, and Dominic Vitiello
November 30, 2020

On this edition of State Hornet News, ASI sees two resignations, COVID-19 infects two food service workers, Sac State basketball blows out Bethesda University in their season opener and more from the State Hornet Newsroom.

News:

Two food service employees test positive for COVID-19

ASI has a second resignation in recent weeks

A&E:

Stinger Sound Session: 1

Sankofa Market: A taste of food in a desert

Sports:

Sac State Blows out Bethesda in their season opener

Sac State Athletic’s requires students to be tested thrice weekly

 

 