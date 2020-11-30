STATE HORNET NEWS: COVID-19 on Campus, ASI Resignations, Sac State basketball blows out Bethesda and more
November 30, 2020
On this edition of State Hornet News, ASI sees two resignations, COVID-19 infects two food service workers, Sac State basketball blows out Bethesda University in their season opener and more from the State Hornet Newsroom.
News:
Two food service employees test positive for COVID-19
ASI has a second resignation in recent weeks
A&E:
Sankofa Market: A taste of food in a desert
Sports:
Sac State Blows out Bethesda in their season opener
Sac State Athletic’s requires students to be tested thrice weekly
