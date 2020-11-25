Sac State ASI executive vice president resigns effective Wednesday

Donna Walters said she resigned to focus on a new job opportunity

Associated Students Inc. Board of Directors Executive Vice President Donna Walters resigned effective immediately during the board’s meeting Wednesday.

Walters said she is resigning to focus on a new job opportunity and sent the board her resignation letter via email Monday evening.

“I very recently received an opportunity to help students in a larger capacity and on a deeper and more impactful manner than my current role allows,” Walters said.

Story continues below image.

ASI President Noah Marty thanked Walters for her work on the board and said he is thankful to have served on the board with her.

Walters told the board she is proud of the work they accomplished this semester serving the student body.

“I am absolutely honored to be part of this family,” Walters said.

This is the second member of the ASI board to resign this semester. Kailah N. Jenkins resigned as natural sciences and mathematics director during the board’s Nov. 19 meeting in order to focus on working full-time and pausing her progress to a degree.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.