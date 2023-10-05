Sac State leaders weigh in on recent CapRadio woes

Sacramento State President Luke Wood and Associated Students Inc. President Nataly Andrade-Dominguez weighed in on the resignations of CapRadio board members in separate interviews on Thursday.

Andrade-Dominguez, who also serves on CapRadio’s Board of Directors as a student representative, called for the resignations, and was glad they came as quickly as they did.

“I was expecting them, but not as quickly as they came,” Andrade-Dominguez said. “I’m glad they did the responsible thing in resigning as quickly as they did.”

Andrade-Dominguez said she didn’t agree with comments made by the members in their resignation letter claiming the university failed to communicate in good faith with the board about the financial issues with CapRadio. Wood also disagreed with this and said he would raise questions about good-faith communication to those board members.

“Is it working in good faith to take millions of dollars of loans and lines of credit without telling the University?” Wood said. “Is it working in good faith to say you have $3 million dollars in your reserve and there’s only $85,000?”

The issues listed by Wood are just some of many that have come to light since an audit on CapRadio conducted by the California State University released on Sept. 27. Major points within the audit included unpaid loans to the university, a lack of rent payments since September 2022 and redirection of donations to an unauthorized endowment fund.

Andrade-Dominguez also noted issues with the organization’s compliance with University guidelines regarding transparency for auxiliaries. She said there were no archives of board meetings, meeting agendas or minutes posted publicly.

“I’m like ‘what is going on here?’” Andrade-Dominguez said. “I was told this is just how they do things.”

Wood said the organization was not fulfilling its role as an auxiliary because it was not providing meaningful educational opportunities to Sac State students. Andrade-Dominguez also said there hasn’t been a connection between students and CapRadio.

“Since the pandemic, there has not been the internship program that used to exist,” Andrade-Dominguez said. “That has not happened since 2020.”

Wood said the institution had already committed $12 million in support for CapRadio before he arrived at the university. Wood said staff had told him the school would likely need to spend another $5 million on the auxiliary without accounting for the costs of the downtown facility.

“As you start to poke further into the finances you see that what is being represented on paper is not accurate to reality,” Wood said. “The financial implications have been significant for the university.”

According to a video released by the President’s Office on Sept. 29, Wood said the money used to support the auxiliary will come from the university’s reserve fund. Wood said on Thursday the fund, after these commitments, was somewhere between $14 to $19 million, compared to the estimated $44 million the fund had in 2021.

“The university reserve is designed for emergency situations,” Wood said. “There’s no question, this was an emergency.”

Wood said multiple times he and the university are committed to keeping CapRadio in operation as a Sac State auxiliary. Andrade-Dominguez said work is being done to make the organization a positive for the university.

Both she and Wood said they hoped the recent resignations can be used as an opportunity to look to the future. Wood said there is strong community support for the station, claiming there have already been several candidates requesting to fill the empty board positions.

“I think it’s just an inflow of support from the community,” Wood said. “People want to see this do well.”

Wood said that currently the only change to the leadership of CapRadio is the 14 board members who are no longer serving. The staff who handle the day to day operations will still be there, with Tom Karlo continuing to serve as the interim general manager. Johnathan Bowman, Sac State’s chief financial officer, will continue to be the administrator in charge of CapRadio.