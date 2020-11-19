STINGER SOUND SESSIONS: Break Up Hoodies does a full 180

Sara Nevis

During a time of isolation and life changing at every turn, The State Hornet brings you sounds of normalcy.

Stinger Sound Sessions is a series showcasing the talents of local artists for our Sac State audience. This week’s session features the Sacramento band Break Up Hoodies. The band includes Sacramento State computer science major Lauren Mateo on vocals, Devyn Farrales on bass and Jasmine Rubio on guitar and keys. From their own backyard, the group performs covers of Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” and Kiana Ledé’s “Fairplay.”

Enjoy and look out for the next Stinger Sound Sessions.