FAQ: Why did California state health officials issue a regional stay at home order?

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bills and then speaks to the assorted body of students and community about the Affordability Budget in the quad at City College on Monday, July 1, 2019. Gov. Gavin Newsom signs bills SB 76 Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Education finance, SB 77 Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review – Higher education trailer bill, and SB 93 Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review Budget Act of 2018: augmentation. (Sara Nevis for Sacramento City College’s The Express)

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a regional stay at home order issued by the California Department of Public Health to go into effect for California regions that have less than 15% intensive care unit (ICU) availability at a press conference Thursday.

The order will enforce restrictions such as mandating 100% mask usage and physical distancing, prohibiting gatherings and closing certain sector operations except for critical infrastructure and retail where capacity will be limited to 20%.

The State Hornet put together a FAQ to help answer questions regarding the regional stay-at-home order also known as a “lockdown.”

Question: What is a stay-at-home order?

Answer: The California ALL website defines a “stay home order” as an executive and public health order that directs all Californians to stay home unless going to work at an essential job or shopping for necessities.

Q: What are the five California regions that are mandated to follow the stay-at-home order?

A: As of Friday, these California regions all have more than 15% ICU capacity, however Newsom said four of the state’s five regions are likely to fall under the 15% threshold within a day or two. To prevent these regions from overwhelming hospitals they are mandated to follow the regional stay at home order once the 15% threshold is reached. Here are those regions according to the California ALL website:

Northern California (18.60% ICU capacity remaining): Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama, Trinity

Bay Area (25.30% ICU capacity remaining): Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma

Greater Sacramento (22.20% capacity remaining): Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba

San Joaquin Valley (19.70% capacity remaining): Calaveras, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Benito, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, Tuolumne

Southern California (20.60% capacity remaining): Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura

Q: How long will the lockdown be for?

A: The order goes into effect 24 hours after regions reach a remaining ICU capacity of 15%. The order will then proceed for 3 weeks and, after that period, will be lifted when a region’s ICU capacity meets or exceeds 15% remaining, according to the California ALL website.

Q: Why did the CDPH issue the regional stay-at-home order?

A: In order to help with the overwhelming rise of COVID-19 cases and the decrease in ICU capacity, Newsom has implemented new stay-at-home restrictions. Despite a limited stay-at-home order being implemented Nov. 19, the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased by 112% from 8,743 and 18,588 according to the California Department of Public Health. Hospital admissions are expected to continue increasing as case identifications and hospitalizations catch up.

If this rate continues without interference, ICUs are projected to be at full capacity in mid-December according to the CDPH.

Q: How will Sacramento be affected?

A: Sacramento Mayor Darrel Steinberg said that Sacramento “barely” dodged more restrictions on business operations and public gatherings in a Twitter post. Newsom said during the press conference that four out of five regions, including the Greater Sacramento region, are on track to overwhelm hospital capacities.

Story continues below tweet.

Steinberg said he hopes this reprieve will act as a strong warning and incentive to avoid more hospitalizations, infections and restrictions. Steinberg stated the state’s decision was necessary as cases are rising dramatically.

The Sacramento Bee reported Nov. 24 that the county’s Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye raised alarms as the county nearly reached 1,000 new daily coronavirus cases. As of Thursday, the Greater Sacramento region’s ICU capacity stands at 22.20% remaining. Sacramento county currently has 40,305 active COVID cases and 603 recorded deaths and has a remaining ICU capacity of 16%.

Q: What is considered an essential sector?

A: Critical infrastructure and retail, schools, non-urgent medical and dental care and child care can continue to remain open as long as they follow public health guidelines and procedures of social distancing and cleanliness, according to the CDPH.

Q: Which sectors will have to close?

A: The California ALL website said the following sectors would need to close in a region that reaches below 15% ICU bed capacity: indoor/outdoor playgrounds, bars, wineries, amusement parks, movie theaters, hair salons and barbershops, museums, zoos, aquariums, indoor recreational facilities and family entertainment centers.

Q: Can I still go out for a walk and exercise?

A: According to the California ALL website, people are still expected to take care of their mental and physical health. Outdoor recreational activities and exercising are allowed as long as you can maintain 6 feet of distance from others and interact only with members of your household.