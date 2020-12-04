Sac State talent show interrupted by racist comments

CONTENT WARNING: The following article contains images of racial slurs and other offensive language used in Zoom chat by two users.

Two users attending “Sac State’s Got Talent” Thursday via Zoom filled the chat with racial slurs.

The slurs came after the talent show, hosted on a livestream by UNIQUE, had ended and the judges went into a separate breakout room to decide the winner.

A person going by the username “David Winley” on the Zoom call, posted this message:

Shortly after, a person going by the username “Mike Nicholas” posted the message: “Just going to be honest fuck Black Lives Matter, George Floyd od on drugs.”

In a statement on Instagram, UNIQUE said that they did not condone any of the racist comments made at the event.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Additional reporting by Dylan McNeill