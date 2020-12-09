CSU plans for in-person classes in fall 2021

Sacramento State students walking on campus by Mendocino Hall on Sept. 2019. The California State University System announced its plans to return to in-person instruction for fall 2021 despite the lack of evidence to make a decision on summer 2021 classes on Wednesday.

The California State University system announced its plans to return to in-person instruction for fall 2021 in a press release sent Wednesday.

The CSU said there is not enough evidence to make a decision on summer 2021 classes but will make a decision closer to the summer 2021 registration deadlines, according to the press release.

“Of course, the number and extent of in-person classes, University operations, and campus services will depend on the level of COVID-19 risk,” said Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen in a SacSend email Wednesday afternoon. “But given the current progress with multiple vaccines, we believe that science will allow us to return safely to campus next fall.”

CSU Chancellor-select Joseph Castro said the CSU is planning for fall 2021 “with the goal of having the majority of our on-campus experiences returning.”

The announcement comes as the CSU application time period closes Dec. 15 and COVID-19 vaccine developments progress.

“While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines,” CSU Chancellor Timothy White said.

A record 31,510 students enrolled at Sac State for fall 2020 despite the virtual semester, according to Steven Salcido, associate vice president for student services and enrollment management systems.

White said providing advanced notice to students and families on virtual instruction decisions is critical. The CSU announced in September that the spring 2021 semester would be largely online.

The greater Sacramento area fell below 15% ICU capacity Wednesday, triggering a regional stay-at-home order that will be effective at the end of the day Thursday. Sacramento County health officials previously warned that everyone should prepare for a six-week stay-at-home order.

RELATED: Prepare for a 6-week stay-at-home order, Sacramento County Health officials say

Sac State has no other information on how this will affect its campus but will have more information as decisions are made, according to Anita Fitzhugh, a Sac State public information officer.