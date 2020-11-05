Sac State ASI discusses student demographics, 31,510 enrolled this fall

Steven Salcido, associate vice president for student services and enrollment management systems, updates the ASI Board of Directors on Sac State’s enrollment for the fall 2020 semester. The board approved a resolution recognizing the university’s enrollment achievements during its board meeting Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Screenshot taken by Camryn Dadey via Zoom.

Sacramento State’s Associated Students, Inc. Board of Directors discussed campus demographics for the fall 2020 semester and praised Sac State’s increase in graduation rates during its board meeting Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Steven Salcido, associate vice president for student services and enrollment management systems, provided an update about Sac State’s enrollment for fall 2020 to the board. Salcido said this is the largest enrolled class ever at Sac State with 31,510 students.

“What that shows, and what that shows me, is that our students are resilient. We had a lot happen this year and we persevered,” Salcido said.

Of these 31,510 students, approximately 57% are female and 43% are male, Salcido said. He also discussed data showing that approximately 28% of the student body identifies as white, 31% identifies as Hispanic or Latino, 20% identifies as Asian, 7.5% identifies as Black or African American, 1.4% identifies as Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander and 0.63% identifies as American Indian or Alaska Native.

While the student services and enrollment management systems chart provided to the ASI board listed American Indian as an ethnicity, the preferred term of some is Native American.

The board approved a resolution in recognition of the university’s enrollment and graduation achievements. Noah Marty, ASI president, and Donna Walters, ASI executive vice president, specifically recognized the increase in graduation rates since 2016.

Marty noted that graduation rates have increased by over 10% among African American students, over 12% among Hispanic students and over 13% among Asian students. The total four-year graduation rate rose by 11.4%.

“It’s been really impressive to see that there’s been gains across the board, and specifically really strong gains with students that have come from more historically disadvantaged backgrounds,” Marty said.

Marty also provided an update on ASI’s Buzz the Ballot campaign to register students to vote, reporting that approximately 1800 students registered to vote through the campaign.

Marty reminded students that the ASI board members are available during their office hours to discuss the election results and provide support to students.

“Regardless of the results, or the conditions and circumstances that follow, ASI will be active in ensuring that your student voice is represented,” Marty said in his director report. “We’re here to support you in however supporting you means.”

Gina Curry, associate vice president of financial services at Sac State, also announced that the Hornet Laptop Discount Program will be opening again for pre-orders Nov. 9 after first launching during the fall 2020 semester.

The program gives students a discount of $250 on eligible laptop purchases through the Hornet Bookstore and uses money given to Sac State by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Curry said approximately 500 students used the discount fall 2020.

“Many students are doing their online learning on devices that are less than adequate,” Curry said. “Students who wanted to purchase it for their ongoing education, this is a great program to roll out for them.”

To further help students, Curry said that Sac State is continuing to disperse emergency financial aid grants to eligible students who apply for it, using additional funds received from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF) element of the CARES Act. The grants will require an application process and the timeframe is still to be announced.