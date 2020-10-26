ASI communicates student priorities to faculty in meet-and-greet

Gerardo Zavala

The Associated Students, Inc. Board of Directors held a meet-and-greet with faculty to introduce themselves and communicate the strategic priorities they plan to address this year, Wednesday via Zoom.

The board discussed four unique priorities for the 2020-2021 year with 50 participants including university faculty and administrators.

One of the priorities the board addressed is the academic and service impacts of the pandemic on students.

Joseph Sais, director of Arts and Letters, said students need a shortcut to access information from ASI.

“Students have so many resources, but especially now, don’t know where to look for it,” Sais said.

According to Sais, ASI is planning on creating a repository that will make resources and information more accessible to students who need it.

Another priority the board discussed was increasing student participation and voice, which board members said focuses on promoting the board meetings and encouraging more minority students to run for ASI positions.

Vice President of Finance Prabhjyot Shinh said ASI posts a lot on Instagram to keep students informed, but not everything ASI passes gets posted. She added that ASI wants to make sure students attend and participate at board meetings.

The board of directors also discussed supporting students’ basic needs and safety, which includes collaborating with organizations for mental health initiatives and investigating the feasibility of distributing mental health resources, according to the ASI strategic priorities document.

According to the document, ASI has partnered with the sustainability department to expand composting throughout campus while also engaging in environmental efforts to decrease food waste.

The priorities document also states that the board plans on working with students to increase awareness of racial injustices by hosting zoom sessions with students and experts discussing issues of race and discrimination.

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen said at the event that students need to have a voice in order for Sac State to create critical strategic plans, such as a campus anti-racist plan and a community engagement plan that he mentioned are in the works.

“Ultimately we need to put together a strategic plan, and if the students don’t have a voice in that strategic plan, then how can it be effective,” Nelsen said.