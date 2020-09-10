CSU announces spring semester will be largely online for all campuses

The University Union at Sacramento State, on March 19, 2020, nearly empty, as the coronavirus pandemic causes lockdowns on the CSU campus.

All California State University campuses will continue to deliver instruction mostly virtually during the spring 2021 semester, according to a press release from public affairs coordinator Christianne Salvador.

In a statement regarding the decision, CSU Chancellor Timothy White said that after evaluating the current pandemic situation that the CSU system would continue a primarily virtual instructional approach in order to give families time to prepare and to give campuses time to publish and promote campus academic plans.

In addition, the university will continue with reduced populations of students in the residence halls across the 23-campus system.

White also announced that the accrediting body for CSU classes, Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission, will require campuses to seek authorization to switch current in-person classes to a distance learning format.

Campuses will be required to develop and submit commencement plans for next Spring during the semester which begins in January. Flexibility for additional in-person offerings will depend on the region in which the campus is located and the local, state, and federal guidance for that region.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.