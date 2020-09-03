PODCAST: How coronavirus will affect the campus this fall
September 3, 2020
Welcome back! On this State Hornet podcast special, editors Robbie Pierce, Maddie Beck and Max Connor take you through key events over the summer and developments from the past week related to the state of the campus during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
