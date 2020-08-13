Big Sky Conference pushes remaining fall sports to spring 2021

Sac State will have no sports competition this fall

The Big Sky Conference announced that all fall sports competition will be postponed until spring 2020. The decision officially ends the chances of any sports taking place at Sac State in the fall.

The Big Sky Conference has postponed fall competition for the remaining fall sports, pushing the Sacramento State women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country to spring 2021.

The decision also postpones the non-championship segment of the men’s and women’s golf, softball and men’s and women’s tennis seasons.

With the announcement the council ended the possibility of any sports taking place at Sac State this fall.

In a statement Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said, “While I am confident that our conference is making the right decision for the health and safety of our student-athletes, it breaks my heart knowing how disappointing this will be to all of them who were eagerly anticipating to compete this fall.”

The decision comes one week after the Aug. 6 decision to postpone the Big Sky Conference football season until spring and was made based on the recommendation of the members athletic directors, according the press release.

Sac State Athletic Director Mark Orr said the university will continue to plan for a spring season and the return of Hornet Athletics.

“Sacramento State fully supports this difficult decision made by the Big Sky Presidents’ Council to postpone fall sports,” Orr said.

Decisions will be made at a later date regarding the fate of Big Sky winter sports (men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s indoor track and field), according to the press release.