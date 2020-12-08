Sac State choir continues to sing through the pandemic
Choir members and staff learn to adjust to new challenges
December 8, 2020
Due to the pandemic, the Sacramento State choir is restricted from rehearsing inside. Sac State choir director Andrew Kreckmann has adjusted by having his students rehearse outside, stand six feet apart and wear face masks at all times. Choir member Sara Joy Polanti Sy described how hard it is to be a choir student during this pandemic. Although students said they miss normal rehearsals, they have started to adjust to new ways of learning.
