NEWS PODCAST: Solutions to housing insecurity, from someone who’s lived it
October 4, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
This week, State Hornet reporter Leslie Hicks sits down with Jayda Preyer, a criminal justice major at Sacramento State, who moved here from the Bay Area hoping to find more affordable housing options while attaining her degree. Instead, she found a competitive housing market with inflated rents and a longer than anticipated waitlist for student housing on campus.
Stories Covered:
Sac State students participate in the 30th annual Paint the Town
Mayor Pete focuses on inclusion during campaign stop in West Sacramento
Sac State parking by the numbers: More permits issued than spaces
University Library celebrates 25th anniversary of Japanese American Archival Collection
Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.