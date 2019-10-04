NEWS PODCAST: Solutions to housing insecurity, from someone who’s lived it

This week, State Hornet reporter Leslie Hicks sits down with Jayda Preyer, a criminal justice major at Sacramento State, who moved here from the Bay Area hoping to find more affordable housing options while attaining her degree. Instead, she found a competitive housing market with inflated rents and a longer than anticipated waitlist for student housing on campus.

Stories Covered:

Sac State students participate in the 30th annual Paint the Town

Mayor Pete focuses on inclusion during campaign stop in West Sacramento

Sac State parking by the numbers: More permits issued than spaces

University Library celebrates 25th anniversary of Japanese American Archival Collection

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com