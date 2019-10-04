NEWS PODCAST: Solutions to housing insecurity, from someone who’s lived it

President Nelsen volunteered along with Sac State students at the 30th annual Paint the Town event in Del Paso Heights on Saturday.






Anthony Shorter









Will Coburn and Leslie Hicks
October 4, 2019

This week, State Hornet reporter Leslie Hicks sits down with Jayda Preyer, a criminal justice major at Sacramento State, who moved here from the Bay Area hoping to find more affordable housing options while attaining her degree. Instead, she found a competitive housing market with inflated rents and a longer than anticipated waitlist for student housing on campus.

 

Stories Covered:

Sac State students participate in the 30th annual Paint the Town

Mayor Pete focuses on inclusion during campaign stop in West Sacramento
Sac State parking by the numbers: More permits issued than spaces

University Library celebrates 25th anniversary of Japanese American Archival Collection

Music: Tropea by Filmstro.com

