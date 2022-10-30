BREAKING: Officers respond to reports of shooting at student living facility

A witness says she called police after hearing a commotion outside of her door

Building 1 at The Crossings student living facility on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The shooting took place around 2:15 a.m. on the fourth floor after a fight started during a Halloween party. (Photo taken by Jacob Peterson. Graphic created in Canva.)

Editors note: The name of the witness is withheld to protect the safety of the person.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Ramona Avenue early Sunday morning after reports of a shooting inside an apartment unit, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 2:15 a.m., Crossings resident and Sacramento State student said they were in their apartment building when they heard a commotion in the hallway and called the police.

When the witness looked through the peephole of their front door, they said they could see there was a Halloween party happening.

“Eventually, I could tell by the tone and the volume of people’s voices that something was going on,” the witness said, adding they heard a male say he slapped someone. “There was a few other guys and this one girl yelling at him saying ‘Get out, we don’t want drama.’”

The suspect fired a gun multiple times before fleeing, according to the police department.

The witness said after the shots were fired and people dispersed, there was a male laying outside their door.

The witness said they did not see any wounds on the male and he wasn’t showing any signs of injury when he was walking away.

“There was a guy that was walking by and helped him get up,” the witness said. “They walked away together.”

The police department said when officers arrived, they located evidence of a shooting, but no victims.

“I’m feeling a little unsettled with the situation given the fact that there was a shocking scene right outside my door,” the witness said. “What if [the suspect] is a resident? You don’t know if you’re passing by him. You don’t know if he’s going to be back.”

A shell casing outside of Crossings resident and Sac State student witness door after a shooting on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The witness said they saw a man on the ground, but he appeared to not be injured.

In July 2020, a man was shot and killed by an officer from the Sacramento Police Department in an outside court area of the same Crossings’ building where Sunday’s shooting occurred.

At the time, police were investigating a shooting that occurred the week prior at The Crossings when they observed Jeremy Southerns, 22, who they said matched the description of a person they were looking for in connection to that shooting, according to previous State Hornet reporting.

When officers attempted to contact Southern, he pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers.

One officer fired at Southern, and Southern was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

We will update this story as the situation develops.